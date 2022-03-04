How I Make Money on Hubpages: a Hubpages Review
What is Hubpages?
Hubpages is a publishing platform that allows individuals to publish their articles. When you become a publisher through Hubpages, you can set up your profile and have your own area much like having your own blog.
How to Get Started Writing on Hubpages
It is really easy to start writing on Hubpages. All you have to do is sign up (referral link), complete your profile, and start writing. The sign-up process is really simple and takes about 10-15 minutes. You’ll want to make sure that you enable the ads programs under the “Earnings” tab in order to earn from your articles. Hubpages pays through PayPal so, you will need an account there to receive your earnings.
Here is the easy sign up process:
Hubpages does have a quality standard that all articles must follow. This keeps the integrity of their published articles and prevents spamming and subpar content. When you finish your first article, it won’t be published right away. You can read more about Hubpages quality assessment process here.
How do You Earn Money on Hubpages?
As long as you enabled the ad program under your “Earnings” tab, once your article is published and approved, Hubpages will start showing ads on your posts. The more impressions the ads on your articles get, the more money you make. The goal is to get as many people reading your articles as possible so that you can earn a lot of money. To give you a starting point, you’ll see later in the post that my average earnings for February 2022 was $6.14 per thousand impressions. This will, however, vary from person to person.
You also have the opportunity to join the Amazon program where you can make money recommending Amazon products on your articles. Once you sign up, it is really easy to add links to products when writing your articles. Hubpages does make sure that you only recommend relevant products that enriches your content.
Hubpages vs. Blogging on Your Own Site
There are some advantages and disadvantages to using Hubpages instead of running your own website.
The advantages of using Hubpages are:
- It’s a lot easier than setting up your own website.
- Your approved articles can start earning right away from ads.
- Hubpages is a large site that owns a lot of niche site. Your articles can get more traffic because Hubpages is an authority on a lot of different topics.
- Hubpages has a lot of useful tools and a helpful staff and community.
This is what Hubpages’ easy-to-use publishing dashboard looks like:
The disadvantages of Hubpages are:
- You don’t have complete control over your content. You have to meet Hubpages’ standards in order to have your articles published. They can also edit your articles. In short, your content is not completely your own.
- You don’t have control over the platform. If Hubpages decided to disappear tomorrow, you wouldn’t be able to stop it. I don’t see this happening because it is a really successful site but, you get the point.
- Hubpages takes a portion of your ads earnings. This is how they make money themselves and keep the sites running, have employees, etc.
Whether using Hubpages vs. starting your own website depends on your unique situation. If you don’t want to have to set up your own website, wait for enough viewers to qualify for an ad network, and gain your own following, Hubpages can be an easier start. However, if you are wanting to have complete control over your writing and be able to publish whatever you want, you might be better off starting your own website.
In my experience, it is easier to make money right off the bat with a Hubpages account rather than my own website. However, I do like having the freedom of having my own blog.
Can You Really Make Money on Hubpages?
Okay, here is the part you came here for. Can you earn money on Hubpages? Absolutely!
I’ve been earning money on Hubpages for 10 years now. Granted, it hasn’t been a ton. I started writing on Hubpages when I knew very little about SEO (search engine optimization). My articles were pretty subpar. The writing and photos left a lot to be desired. But, in 2012, it was a lot easier to get your articles published.
I have earned over $6,000 with 24 articles that I wrote and left alone. That comes to $250 per article that I spent very little time on. The majority of my views are coming from my best performing article. There are about 10 articles that have performed well as far as lifetime views go. In 2022, I am receiving consistent views on about 5 articles.
There are many people publishing on Hubpages that are making a lot more money than I am. They have written many articles that are highly SEO’d and are of great quality. If you are wanting to start publishing quality articles without owning your own website, Hubpages is absolutely a great place to make some extra money. It’s not a get-rich-quick scheme but you will see results if you write quality content that brings in readers.
Hubpages Earnings Proof
Since I have 10 years of data, it’s hard to pull a quick overview of my earnings. So I pulled my first earnings and my most recent earnings to show you. I’ve also exported all of my data to a table that you can see below.
My initial earnings were very small as I started out with few articles, and they needed time to gain traction within Google. I also was part of a bonus program that no longer exists. This gave my earnings a little boost early on.
I just enabled my Amazon account in October of 2021 to test it out. If I had added this from the beginning, I think I could have earned a significant amount more than what I did.
Here are My First Earnings on Hubpages:
Here are My Most Recent Earnings on Hubpages:
This is an exported chart with all of my earnings and payouts over the last 10 years:
|Date
|Description
|Earnings
|2/6/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$0.90
|3/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 29)
|$1.12
|4/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$5.25
|5/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$10.08
|5/4/2012
|Bonus Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$48.72
|5/29/2012
|PayPal Payment
|6/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$11.74
|6/4/2012
|Bonus Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$48.72
|6/28/2012
|PayPal Payment
|7/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$19.63
|7/4/2012
|Bonus Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$48.72
|7/28/2012
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$33.12
|9/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$35.27
|9/28/2012
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$43.62
|11/9/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$25.77
|11/28/2012
|PayPal Payment
|12/4/2012
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$24.86
|1/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$20.03
|2/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$15.94
|2/28/2013
|PayPal Payment
|3/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$13.90
|4/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$18.88
|5/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$29.41
|5/28/2013
|PayPal Payment
|6/17/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$25.92
|7/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$21.96
|8/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$16.87
|8/28/2013
|PayPal Payment
|9/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$13.39
|10/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$18.54
|11/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$17.72
|12/4/2013
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$18.75
|12/28/2013
|PayPal Payment
|1/7/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$22.63
|2/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$19.44
|3/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$15.04
|3/28/2014
|PayPal Payment
|4/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$20.48
|5/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$18.47
|6/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$18.61
|6/28/2014
|PayPal Payment
|7/7/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$16.11
|8/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$16.55
|9/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$18.51
|9/28/2014
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$19.13
|11/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$28.76
|12/4/2014
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$47.91
|12/28/2014
|PayPal Payment
|1/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$63.56
|1/28/2015
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$60.28
|2/28/2015
|PayPal Payment
|3/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$48.62
|4/7/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$46.94
|4/28/2015
|PayPal Payment
|5/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$54.13
|6/3/2015
|PayPal Payment
|6/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$45.95
|7/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$43.18
|7/28/2015
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$45.65
|9/8/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$36.90
|9/28/2015
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$40.02
|11/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$38.41
|11/28/2015
|PayPal Payment
|12/4/2015
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$25.84
|1/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$20.44
|2/8/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$13.99
|2/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|3/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 29)
|$12.06
|4/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$13.52
|5/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$16.66
|6/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$26.29
|6/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|7/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$33.74
|8/8/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$51.47
|8/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|9/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$77.93
|9/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$88.81
|10/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|11/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$101.17
|11/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|12/4/2016
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$93.84
|12/28/2016
|PayPal Payment
|1/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$127.87
|1/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$79.93
|2/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|3/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$63.83
|3/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|4/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$64.46
|4/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|5/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$43.41
|6/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$47.87
|6/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|7/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$61.26
|7/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$55.69
|8/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|9/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$57.52
|9/29/2017
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$50.06
|10/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|11/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$48.98
|12/4/2017
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$69.71
|12/28/2017
|PayPal Payment
|1/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$80.82
|1/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$58.96
|2/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|3/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$78.36
|3/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|4/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$78.34
|4/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|5/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$60.05
|5/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|6/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$54.24
|6/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|7/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$66.80
|7/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$50.05
|8/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|9/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$47.13
|10/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$41.68
|10/28/2018
|PayPal Payment
|11/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$37.72
|12/4/2018
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$48.34
|1/3/2019
|PayPal Payment
|1/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$50.65
|1/28/2019
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$31.76
|3/6/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$31.06
|3/28/2019
|PayPal Payment
|4/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$36.61
|5/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$35.49
|5/28/2019
|PayPal Payment
|6/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$35.96
|7/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$38.74
|7/28/2019
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$35.42
|9/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$33.84
|9/28/2019
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$37.85
|11/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$27.98
|11/28/2019
|PayPal Payment
|12/4/2019
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$33.04
|1/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$30.30
|1/28/2020
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$19.97
|3/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 29)
|$19.81
|4/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$21.38
|4/28/2020
|PayPal Payment
|5/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$19.23
|6/8/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$25.55
|7/17/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$26.55
|7/28/2020
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$25.16
|9/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$28.48
|9/28/2020
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$25.05
|11/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$30.61
|11/28/2020
|PayPal Payment
|12/4/2020
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$38.09
|1/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$117.20
|1/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$138.44
|3/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Feb 1 – Feb 28)
|$131.05
|3/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|4/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Mar 1 – Mar 31)
|$150.24
|4/20/2021
|PayPal Payment
|4/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|5/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Apr 1 – Apr 30)
|$133.55
|5/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|6/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (May 1 – May 31)
|$125.04
|6/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|7/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Jun 1 – Jun 30)
|$80.68
|7/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|8/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Jul 1 – Jul 31)
|$89.84
|8/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|9/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$134.21
|9/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|10/4/2021
|Amazon Earnings (Aug 1 – Aug 31)
|$1.55
|10/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$217.71
|10/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|11/4/2021
|Amazon Earnings (Sep 1 – Sep 30)
|$0.10
|11/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$135.23
|11/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|12/4/2021
|Amazon Earnings (Oct 1 – Oct 31)
|$1.09
|12/4/2021
|Ad Program Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$157.69
|12/28/2021
|PayPal Payment
|1/4/2022
|Amazon Earnings (Nov 1 – Nov 30)
|$0.61
|1/4/2022
|Ad Program Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$137.34
|1/28/2022
|PayPal Payment
|2/4/2022
|Amazon Earnings (Dec 1 – Dec 31)
|$2.03
|2/4/2022
|Ad Program Earnings (Jan 1 – Jan 31)
|$111.25
|2/28/2022
|PayPal Payment
|Total
|$6,026.38
These are My Hubpages Article Stats
As you can see, only a handful of my articles are getting the majority of my views. This just goes to show that the more quality, highly-SEO’d articles you write, the better potential for income you have.
|Views
|Status
|HubScore
|24 Hours
|7 Days
|30 Days
|Total
|Published Date
|Edited Date
|Featured
|Published
|90
|290
|1970
|13051
|967576
|1/11/2012
|3/4/2022
|yes
|Published
|80
|45
|218
|1230
|83175
|3/6/2012
|8/23/2021
|yes
|Published
|83
|29
|155
|772
|129950
|5/21/2012
|8/23/2021
|yes
|Published
|60
|13
|84
|322
|78187
|5/30/2015
|8/23/2021
|yes
|Published
|70
|7
|24
|87
|4159
|3/17/2012
|5/18/2012
|yes
|Published
|75
|2
|19
|287
|13580
|1/16/2012
|8/23/2021
|yes
|Published
|80
|0
|13
|64
|29907
|5/30/2012
|9/3/2021
|yes
|Published
|65
|1
|3
|22
|11787
|1/18/2012
|5/18/2012
|yes
|Published
|67
|0
|0
|0
|9018
|1/11/2012
|8/25/2021
|yes
|Published
|61
|0
|0
|0
|232
|1/12/2012
|3/29/2012
|no
|Published
|63
|0
|0
|3
|1521
|1/25/2012
|5/18/2012
|no
|Published
|70
|0
|0
|0
|940
|2/17/2012
|5/18/2012
|no
|Published
|66
|0
|0
|0
|954
|3/18/2012
|2/26/2014
|no
|Published
|68
|0
|0
|0
|3214
|3/19/2012
|5/18/2012
|no
|Published
|71
|0
|0
|0
|1118
|4/2/2012
|2/1/2015
|no
|Published
|68
|0
|0
|0
|724
|4/10/2012
|4/17/2013
|no
|Published
|67
|0
|0
|0
|2095
|4/30/2012
|4/30/2012
|no
|Published
|70
|0
|0
|0
|11928
|5/30/2012
|5/30/2012
|no
|Published
|58
|0
|0
|0
|1689
|6/30/2012
|6/18/2013
|no
|Published
|69
|0
|0
|0
|386
|6/25/2012
|6/19/2013
|no
|Published
|64
|0
|0
|0
|1358
|6/28/2012
|6/19/2013
|no
|Published
|61
|0
|0
|0
|3506
|6/30/2012
|9/26/2012
|no
|Published
|65
|0
|0
|0
|92
|2/1/2015
|2/1/2015
|no
|Published
|63
|0
|0
|0
|3281
|2/17/2015
|2/17/2015
|no
|Published
|70
|0
|0
|4
|72
|4/25/2017
|4/25/2017
|no
How Much do You Earn on Hubpages?
Everyone will earn at a different rate based on the ads that show up on their articles. This is triggered by the keywords you use. Here is an example of my ad impressions and earnings from February 2022. My average CPM (pay per 1000 impressions) was $6.14.
Hubpages Overall Review
Hubpages has been consistently paying me out about $100 over the last year. That is from articles that I wrote around 10 years ago and haven’t touched! I would say that Hubpages is a great source of long-term passive income.
In the future, I do plan on going back and revising my Hubpages articles. I will make the writing SEO friendly and work on the quality of my content. Once I am done, I’ll most likely give you an update so make sure you’re following along on my email newsletter.
If you are ready to make your own Hubpages account and start earning, sign up here!